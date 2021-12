NEW CANAAN — It’s been four years since Darien last won a state football championship.

In the Blue Wave’s world, that’s an eternity.

Third-seeded Darien will have its shot to claim the 2021 Class LL title after knocking off rival New Canaan 24-10 in the semifinals Sunday at Dunning Field. The victory also avenged a 12-7 loss to the Rams in the Turkey Bowl game on Thanksgiving just 10 days ago.

