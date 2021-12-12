Darien football dominates Fairfield Prep start to finish to win Class LL title

TRUMBULL — David Evanchick was having flashbacks as the Darien football team was riding up to Trumbull for the Class LL final against Fairfield Prep on Saturday.

It wasn’t the fact that the Blue Wave was playing in yet another state final, though. It was the weather.

“Seeing this fog as we were driving up here gave me some flashbacks, definitely,” Evanchick said, referring to Darien’s dramatic loss to Newtown in the 2019 final. “But that’s in the past, we put it behind us, and just came out and did our thing.”

The result was complete domination by Darien.

Click here for the complete story