FCIAC basketball and hockey scoreboard for Saturday, Dec. 18

Boys Basketball

Daniel Hand 47, Greenwich 44

Wilton 55, Newtown 52

Stamford 50, North Haven 38

Amity 59, Trumbull 52

Girls Basketball

Glastonbury 47, Danbury 40

Ludlowe 49, Cheshire 31

Stamford 60, Pomperaug 51

Warde 50, Norwalk 38

Ridgefield 55, NFA 13

Newtown 50, Greenwich 34

Westhill 44, Lauralton Hall 42

Boys Ice Hockey

McMahon/Norwalk 2, JBWA 0

Immaculate 4, St. Joseph 3

North Branford 3, Trumbull 1

New Canaan 4, Fairfield Prep 1

Fairfield co-op 6, Xavier 3

Darien 3, Northwest Catholic 3 (OT)

East Haven co-op 9, Staples 2

Westhill/Stamford 6, Amity 1

Ridgefield 4, Notre Dame-Fairfield 0

Girls Ice Hockey

Darien 3, Greenwich 0

New Canaan 8, Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1

