Wrestling – Warde 78, Brookfield 6

106: Owen Sheiman (W) won by forfeit; 113: Yahia Hassan (W) won by forfeit; 120: Ben Zuckerman (W) pinned Danny Carrozza, 2:59; 126: Matthew Carrozza (B) pinned Jacob Morales, 0:49 132: Jack Dean (W) won by forfeit; 138: James Dean (W) won by forfeit; 145: Zach Strauser (W) won by forfeit; 152: Jeremy Brault (W) won by forfeit; 160: Lucas Coleman (W) pinned Dante Bouchard, 2:21; 170: Duane Capozziello (W) pinned Trey Parker, 1:26; 182: Will Ebert (W) pinned Ryan Scribner, 0:57; 195: William Imschweiler (W) won by forfeit; 220: Danny Haidar (W) won by forfeit; 285: Nehemias Pettway (W) pinned Joe Fuccillo, 0:57; 285: Carlos Escobar (WH) pinned Josh Pastore, 2:52.