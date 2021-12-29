Boys Basketball – Trumbull 59. Stratford 56

Trumbull 13 14 14 18 – 59
Stratford 12 14 10 20 – 56
Trumbull: Ben Miller 1 0-1 3, Ray Vicente 5 2-2 13, Sean Racette 1 1-2 3, Aiden Copeland 0 0-0 0, Brandon Fowler 3 2-2 8, Connor Johnston 8 6-9 22, Matt Wood 0 0-0 0, Brian Elmo 4 0-0 10, Ryan Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-16 59.
Stratford: Jayquan Kirkland 9 5-6 24, Jzhuan Davis 3 0-0 6, Brady Knorr 7 5-5 19, Niko Thompson 0 1-2 1, Alex Mocarski 0 0-0 0, Mike Loivenera 2 2-4 6, Tristan Pena 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-17 56.
3-pointers: T – Elmo 2, Miller, Vicente; S – Kirkland
Trumbull: C. Johnston 12 rebounds; Racette 8 assists; Fowler 7 rebounds;
C. Johnston Tournament MVP, Vicente All-Tournament Team