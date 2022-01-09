Boys Ice Hockey – Fairfield co-op 4, St. Joseph 3 (OT)

St. Joseph 1 2 0 0 – 3

Fairfield 0 2 1 1 – 4

Scoring: First period: SJ – Mark Husted Edwards (Joey Bisson, John Karafa), 12:34; Second period: SJ – Andrew Tata (Edwards, Trevor Kellogg), 3:36; SJ – Karafa (John McNabola, MJ Torre), 4:32; FF – Noah Kingsley (Charlie Swanson, James Kohm), 10:26; FF – Swanson (Finn Hoey, Jake Harmony), 12:34; Third period: FF – Alex Melillo (Ryan Tymon), 13:52; OT: FF – Kohm (Swanson, Tymon), 3:12.

Goalies: SJ – Tyler Stiening 26 saves: FF – Neil Roarty 17 saves.

Records: St. Joseph 1-4-0; Fairfield co-op 5-0-0.