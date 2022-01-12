Boys Basketball – Warde 67, St. Joseph 55

Warde 16 12 23 16 – 67

St. Joseph 11 5 19 20 – 55

Warde: Damian Vial 3 0-0 6, Justyn Davis 7 7-7 23, Colin Vigeant 7 1-2 20, Jack Plesser 6 0-0 12, Karl Schmidt 0 0-0 0, Braden Moore 0 2-4 2, David Melson 0 3-4 3, Zija Emini 0 1-2 1, Mitchell Petreccio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 14-19 67.

St. Joseph: Brandon Hutchison 0 1-2 1, Johnny Niv 3 0-0 8, Deshawn Hall-Johnson 3 1-3 8, Derek Long 6 1-3 15, Ethan Long 5 2-2 14, Sebastian Sampieri 0 0-0 0, Luke Fortin 1 1-2 3, Sean Curley 1 0-0 3, Luke Dana 0 0-0 0, Tommy Crossen 0 0-0 0, Andrew Burke 0 0-0 0, Charley Hare 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-12 55.

3-Pointers: W – Vigeant 5, Davis 2; SJ – Niv 2, D. Long 2, E. Long 2, Curley, Hall-Johnson.

Fouled Out: SJ – Hall-Johnson

Highlights: SJ – Hutchison had five assists and Hall-Johnson had eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Records: Warde 4-1 overall, 2-1 FCIAC; St. Joseph 2-3 overall, 0-2 FCIAC.