Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 84, Bridgeport Central 54

St. Joseph 17 19 26 22 – 84

Central 21 13 10 10 – 54

St. Joseph: Brandon Hutchison 3 0-0 7, Johnny Niv 5 5-6 18, Ethan Long 6 9-10 22, Tommy Crossen 0 0-0 0, Charley Hare 3 0-0 6, Sebastian Sampieri 0 1-2 1, Ethan Palma 1 0-1 2, Luke Fortin 1 0-0 2, Sean Curley 0 0-0 0, Luke Dana 0 0-0 0, Deshawn Hall-Johnson 5 0-2 10, Derek Long 4 1-2 10, Andrew Burke 2 0-0 4. Totals: 31 16-24 84.

Bridgeport Central: Chris Bracey 4 0-0 11, Lynwood Cogdell 2 0-0 4, Rollins Youte 3 0-0 7, James St. Jean 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Hemmings 5 0-0 10, Michael Alverez 2 1-1 5, Xavier Sierra 0 9-11 9, Oscar Garcia 0 1-2 1, Derek Mejia 0 1-1 1, Kelvin Dickerson 2 0-0 4, Diego Silverio 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 12-15 54.

3-Pointers: SJ – Niv 3, Hutchison, E. Long, D. Long; BC – Bracey 3, Youte.

Highlights: SJ – E. Long five rebounds, Hutchison four assists and five steals, Fortin one charge taken.

Records: St. Joseph 3-3 overall, 1-2 FCIAC; Bridgeport Central 1-8, 0-3.