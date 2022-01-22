Boys Basketball – Westhill 66, Staples 61

Staples 6 14 17 24 – 61
Westhill 18 13 12 23 – 66
Staples: Derek Sale 4 0-3 8, Ryan Phelps 5 1-3 15, Caleb Tobias 8 1-1 18, Ryan Thompson 1 1-1 3, Chris Zajac 3 0-0 6, Cody Sale 3 0-0 7, Caleb Smith 0 0-2 0, Rothenberg 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 3-10 61.
Westhill: Jeyson Slade 5 10-20 23, Anderson Graham 2 0-0 4, Chris Gattuso 3 0-0 8, Aiden Lamothe 10 3-4 24, Chris Rene 1 0-0 2, Sergio Lemus 0 2-2 2, Jeremiah Winchester 1 1-2 3, Aren Lamothe 0 0-0 0, Marvens Blanc 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 16-28 66.
3-pointers: S – Tobias 4, Phelps 2, Cody Sale, Rothenberg; WH – Slade 3, Gattuso 2, Aiden Lamothe.
Records: Staples 6-3 overall, 3-2 FCIAC; Westhill 9-1, 5-0.