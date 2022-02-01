Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 64, Westhill 36

St. Joseph 13 19 14 18 – 64

Westhill 12 4 12 8 – 36

St. Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 0 0-0 0, KK Geignetter 2 0-0 5, Kate Rudini 2 3-4 7, Kayleigh Carson 1 2-2 4, Kayla Angrand 5 3-3 13, Erika Stephens 3 0-2 6, Erin Donegan 1 1-2 3, Izzy Casucci 4 3-6 11, Kirsten Rodriguez 3 1-1 7, Abby Savoie 0 0-0 0, Erin Lovett 2 4-6 8, Maggie Wetmore 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 17-26 64.

Westhill: Jane Bautista 4 0-0 11, Audra Hansen 2 1-1 5, Olivia Conte 2 0-0 4, Kate Telesca 0 0-0 0, Cayla Meek 0 0-0 0, Briana Copeda 0 0-0 0, Bella D’Orta 0 0-0 0, Caitie Come 1 0-0 2, Heaven Robinson 5 1-3 14, Bridget Mullen 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 2-4 36.

3-pointers: SJ – Geignetter; WH – Bautista 3, Robinson 3.

Highlights: SJ – Izzy Casucci had 8 rebounds and 4 blocks; Kayla Angrand had 10 rebounds; Kayleigh Carson had 6 assists and 3 steals.

Records: St Joseph 13-1 overall, 10-0 FCIAC; Westhill 6-7, 3-7.