NEW HAVEN — The FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track Championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center produced some exciting finishes Thursday, including Staples teammates Benjamin Lorenz and Zachary Taubman finishing 1-2 in the 1.600 to lead the Wreckers to the team title with 98.5 points.

Lorenz and Taubman surged ahead late in the 1.600 with Lorenz winning in 4:29.26 and Taubman a close second in 4:29.89.

