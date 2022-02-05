Boys Basketball – Staples 71, Trumbull 63

Trumbull 19 13 11 20 – 63
Staples 14 18 19 20 – 71
Trumbull: Ben Miller 0 2-3 2, Ray Vicente 3 0-0 9, Sean Racette 6 8-10 21, Aiden Copeland 0 0-0 0, Brandon Fowler 0 2-2 2, Connor Johnston 1 1-2 3, Kieran O’Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Luca Antonio 8 0-0 18, Owen Bull 0 0-0 0, Brian Elmo 1 0-0 2, Ryan Johnston 1 0-0 2, Will Zaslow 2 0-2 4. Totals 22 13-19 63
Staples
Ryan Phelps 12 4-4 30, Derek Sale 8 2-4 18, Caleb Tobias 0 0-2 0, Ryan Thompson 3 2-4 10, Jack Murphy 0 0-0 0, Christopher Zajac 4 2-4 11, Caleb Smith 0 0-0 0, Cody Sale 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 10-18 71.
3-pointers: T – Vicente 3, Antonio 2, Racette; S – Phelps 2, Thompson 2, Zajac.
Records: Trumbull 5-8 overall, 2-7 FCIAC; Staples 10-4, 6-3.