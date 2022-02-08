Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 66, Darien 54

Darien 8 12 16 18 – 54

St. Joseph 17 9 15 25 – 66

Darien: John Fiorita 0 0-0 0, Isaac McMullin 4 1-2 12, Karson Drake 5 2-2 12, Kyle Bloomer 1 5-7 7, Austin Black 2 0-0 4, Simeon Dol 6 2-3 16, Miles Drake 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-14 54.

St. Joseph: Brandon Hutchison 3 2-2 10, Ethan Long 2 0-0 4, Johnny Niv 2 0-0 4, Derek Long 7 4-4 20, Charley Hare 3 2-2 8, Sebastian Sampieri 0 0-0 0, Ethan Palma 0 0-0 0, Will Sydnor 4 0-0 10, Dashawn Hall-Johnson 2 1-5 6, Luke Fortin 0 2-2 2, Sean Curley 0 0-0 0, Kyle DeFonce 0 0-0 0, Luke Dana 0 2-2 2, Tommy Crossen 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 13-17 66.

3-pointers: D – McMullin 3, Dol 2, M. Drake; SJ – Hutchison 2, D. Long 2, Sydnor 2, Hall-Johnson.

Highlights: SJ – E. Long six steals; Hutchison three assists; D. Long eight rebounds.

Records: Darien 8-7 overall, 5-5 FCIAC; St. Joseph 8-6, 5-4.