Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 54, Brien McMahon 42

St. Joseph 15 8 17 14 – 54
McMahon 4 15 13 10 – 42
St. Joseph: Brandon Hutchison 0 0-0 0, Will Sydnor 3 2-2 8, Johnny Niv 2 2-2 8, Dashawn Hall-Johnson 1 3-4 6, Tommy Crossen 0 0-0 0, Ethan Long 3 1-2 9, Sebastian Sampieri 3 0-0 9, Luke Fortin 1 1-2 3, Derek Long 3 4-4 11, Charley Hare 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-16 54.
Brien McMahon: Jason Miller 2 0-0 5, Grant Matkins 4 0-0 11, Kyle Close 3 1-1 8, Jehdi Frederique 6 0-0 13, Chris Rodriguez 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 1-1 42.
3-pointers: SJ – Sampieri 3, E. Long 2, Niv 2, Hall-Johnson, D. Long; BM – Matkins 3, Miller, Close, Frederique.
Highlights: SJ – Fortin had six deflections
Records: St. Joseph 9-6 overall, 6-4 FCIAC; Brien McMahon 2-12, 1-11.