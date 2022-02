The FCIAC’s 2022 Joe Sikorski Wrestling Tournament will be held on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 and 12, and New Canaan HS.

Ticket sales (digital or print at home) – Tickets are $10 each day

Tournament Schedule

Friday, Feb. 11

Opening round, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals will follow

Saturday, Feb. 12

Semifinals, 10 a.m.

Consolation finals/5th place matches, 2 p.m.

Weight Class Finals, 4 p.m.