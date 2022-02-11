Boys Basketball – St. Joseph 68, Trumbull 61

St. Joseph 16 10 21 21 – 68
Trumbull 12 12 16 21 – 61
St. Joseph: Ethan Long 5 6-10 17, Will Sydnor 6 0-1 14, Johnny Niv 3 1-2 9, Dashawn Hall-Johnson 4 3-3 12, Derek Long 5 2-3 12, Charley Hare 2 0-0 4, Sebastian Sampieri 0 0-0 0, Tommy Crossen 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 12-19 68.
Trumbull: Ray Vicente 1 1-2 3, Aidan Copeland 5 6-8 18, Johnston 8 7-10 23, Luca Antonio 3 2-4 10, Brandon Fowler 2 0-0 5, Ben Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 16-24 61.
3-pointers: SJ – Sydnor 2, Niv 2, E. Long, Hall-Johnson; T – Copeland 2, Antonio 2, Fowler.
Fouled Out: SJ – Sydnor
Records: St. Joseph 10-6 overall, 7-4 FCIAC; Trumbull 5-10, 2-9.