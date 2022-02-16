St. Joseph leads field of eight teams into FCIAC girls basketball playoffs

The St. Joseph Cadets will carry the No. 1 seed into the conference tournament, which tips off with the quarterfinals Sunday at Staples High.

The final games were played on Wednesday with Wilton, Stamford and Trumbull all clinching tournament berths.

Here is the playoff schedule:

FCIAC Girls Basketball Tournament

Quarterfinals

Sat., Feb. 19, at Staples HS

No. 3 Ludlowe (13-2) vs. No. 6 Greenwich (9-6), Noon

No. 2 Danbury (13-2) vs. No. 7 Stamford (9-6), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Ridgefield (12-3) vs. No. 5 Wilton (9-6), 5 p.m.

No. 1 St. Joseph (14-1) vs. No. 8 Trumbull (8-7), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tues., Feb. 22, at Trumbull HS, 6 and 7:45 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Thurs., Feb. 24, at Trumbull HS, 7 p.m.

Tiebreakers:

Danbury and Ludlowe tied at 13-2, with Danbury taking the No. 2 seed based on its head-t0-head win.

Wilton, Greenwich and Stamford tied at 9-6. Wilton beat both Greenwich and Stamford and took the No. 5 seed. Greenwich defeated Stamford, so Greenwich is No. 6 and Stamford is No. 7.

Trumbull, Staples and Warde tied at 8-7. The three teams were 1-1 against each other so the quality win criteria was used to break the tie. Trumbull took the No. 8 spot based on its win over second-place Danbury.