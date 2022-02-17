Girls Basketball – Ridgefield 53, St Joseph 49

Ridgefield 9 9 12 23 – 53

St Joseph 17 12 9 11 – 49

Ridgefield: Maya Rubio 4 6-7 15, Kaya Weiskoff 7 5-7 23, Cara Sheafe 0 0-0 0, Harley Zins 0 0-0 0, Siovhan Moroney 2 2-2 6, Amanda Paz 0 0-0 0, Anna Gillan 2 3-5 7, Katie Dowd 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 16-21 53.

St Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 4 4-4 12, KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0, Kate Rudini 3 2-2 8, Kayleigh Carson 2 5-8 9, Kayla Angrand 0 0-0 0, Erika Stephens 0 1-1 1, Izzy Casucci 7 0-0 14, Kirsten Rodriguez 1 3-6 5. Totals 17 15-21 49.

3-pointers: R – Kaya Weiskopf 4, Maya Rubio.

Highlights: SJ – Dennaye Hinds had 10 rebounds, 2 blocks and 4 steals; Izzy Casucci 8 rebounds and 2 blocks, Kate Rudini had 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Records: Ridgefield 15-5 overall, 12-3 FCIAC; St. Joseph 18-2, 14-1.