Wilton girls clinch FCIAC playoff spot with win over Greenwich

WILTON — Few people had the Wilton girls basketball team on their radars in terms of FCIAC playoff-contending teams entering the season.

But Wilton started the season hot, tailed off for a bit as the team dealt with players missing games due to COVID-19 before rallying down the stretch to put themselves in the position of win and get in against Greenwich Wednesday night.

Wilton (13-7, 9-6 FCIAC) won its sixth game in the last seven, beating Greenwich 42-38 to clinch a spot in Saturday’s FCIAC Quarterfinals at Staples.

