Click scores for stats

Semifinals at Darien Ice House

Wed., Feb. 23

No. 1 New Canaan 2, No. 4 Greenwich 0

No. 2 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3, No. 3 Darien 0

Final at Darien Ice House

Sat., Feb. 26

No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 2:30 p.m.