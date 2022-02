TRUMBULL — St. Joseph girls basketball coach Chris Lindwall has won a SWC title while coaching Barlow and a CIAC state title a St. Joseph, but the one piece of hardware that eluded him was the trophy awarded to the FCIAC champions.

As he stood near halfcourt after the No. 1 seeded Cadets beat No. 7 Stamford 48-36 for the title, he could hardly believe he had it in his hands after 12 seasons leading the Cadets.

Click here for the complete story