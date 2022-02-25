Live Streams of Saturday’s girls ice hockey final, boys basketball and hockey quarters

It’s a super Saturday for the FCIAC, which will crown a girls ice hockey champion, and open its boys basketball and boys ice hockey tournaments.

LocalLive will be streaming several games.

The full schedule is below and you can watch the live streams by clicking the games.

FCIAC Girls Ice Hockey Final at Darien Ice House

Local Live: No. 1 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Stamford/Westhill/Staples, 2:30

FCIAC Boys Basketball Quarterfinals at Farfield-Warde HS

Local Live: No. 3 St. Joseph vs. No. 6 Westhill, Noon

Local Live: No. 2 Wilton vs. No. 7 Danbury, 2 p.m.

Local Live: No. 4 Staples vs. No. 5 Warde, 5 p.m.

Local Live: No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 Greenwich , 7 p.m.

FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Quarterfinals

NCTV78: No. 6 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 5

SoLu Broadcasting: No. 7 Westhill/Stamford vs. No. 2 Fairfield co-op at Wonderland of Ice, 6:30

No. 8 Trumbull vs. No. 1 Darien at Darien Ice House, 7:30

Local Live: No. 5 Greenwich vs. No. 4 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 7:50