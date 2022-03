Quarterfinals at higher seeds

Sat., Feb. 26

No. 3 New Canaan 4, No. 6 St. Joseph 0

No. 2 Fairfield co-op 4, No. 7 Westhill/Stamford 1

No. 1 Darien 6, No. 8 Trumbull 0

No. 4 Ridgefield 4, No. 5 Greenwich 0

Semifinals at higher seeds

Wed., March 2

No. 4 Ridgefield at No. 1 Darien (Darien Ice House), 4

No. 3 New Canaan at No. 2 Fairfield co-op (Wonderland), 7:30

Final at Danbury Ice Arena

Sat., March 5, Noon