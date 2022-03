DARIEN — Kaleigh Harden had 144 points during her four-year career with the New Canaan girls ice hockey team.

As it turns out, she saved her biggest goal for last.

Harden scored to the top right corner of the net with 33.5 seconds remaining in a third overtime, as New Canaan defeated Darien 4-3 in an epic contest for the CHSGHA state championship Wednesday at the Darien Ice House.

