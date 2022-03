WILTON — After Wilton’s loss to Ridgefield on its home court in the FCIAC finals, head coach Joel Geriak said he had to lean on his senior class to help refocus the team’s vision toward winning a state championship. Two wins later, his team has put itself in a position to book a trip to Mohegan Sun.

Trailing by two in the final minute, Thomas McKiernan connected on a corner 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to propel Wilton over Holy Cross 63-62 to advance to the Division II semifinals.

