STAMFORD — James Mascari had a simple explanation for his two-goal performance during the first period of Notre Dame-West Haven’s Division I boys ice hockey semifinal game on Wednesday.

“I was due,” Mascari said. “I hadn’t scored in a while.”

Staked to a two-goal lead by the sophomore forward, the top-ranked and top-seeded Green Knights bulldozed fourth-seeded New Canaan for a 4-1 victory at Terry Conners Rink, earning a trip to the state final.

