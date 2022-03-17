Darien tops Xavier in boys hockey semis, to face ND-West Haven

WEST HAVEN — The boys hockey matchup we waited forever to see is now the last game on the winter’s schedule.

And when it meets No. 1 Notre Dame-West Haven on Tuesday in the CIAC Division I final, Darien will have some history to change, but if it matches the way it played the last 30-plus minutes Wednesday it’ll give itself a chance.

The Blue Wave gave up a goal on the first shift Wednesday but found their game late in the first period, defeating Xavier 3-1 Wednesday night at Bennett Rink in the Division I semifinals.

Click here for the complete story