UNCASVILLE — Shailyn Pinkney has won the CCC MVP, 2021 Gatorade Player of the Year and GameTimeCT MVP but what she really wanted was a state championship to celebrate with her East Hartford teammates.

Now, she has that too as Pinkney scored 26 points leading the second-seeded Hornets to the CIAC Class LL championship 54-33 over No. 12 Wilton.

