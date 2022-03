UNCASVILLE — Girls basketball fans were waiting all season to see Sacred Heart Academy and St. Joseph play in the CIAC Class MM state championship game and when the two finally squared off Sunday, it did not disappoint.

Following a furious comeback from down 16 points in the third quarter, St. Joseph’s shot at the buzzer hit off the side of the rim, giving SHA a 52-50 win and its first state title since 1993.

