FAIRFIELD — A mere 10 months later, a lot of the faces in black and orange looked very familiar.

Colsey brothers putting the ball in the net. Big saves from Matt Shepard. Kai Prohaszka taking care of clears. Ridgefield had a lot of the band back together Saturday in a 14-10 season-opening win at Fairfield Prep, a rematch of last year’s Class L final.

Click here for the complete story