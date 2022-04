RIDGEFIELD — Despite returning many players from a team that reached the Class LL quarterfinals last season, the Ridgefield Tigers were on the outside, looking in to the GameTimeCT preseason Top 10 poll.

The Tigers opened the season against No. 5 Fairfield Prep and quickly let the baseball world know that they will be a team to be feared this season.

Behind a dominate performance by senior Andrew Castelluccio and big hits, the Tigers shutout Fairfield Prep 9-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Click here for the complete story