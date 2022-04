NORWALK — The connections to Norwalk baseball run deep for Norwalk coach Ryan Mitchell and McMahon coach Steve Buckett, both of whom are entering their second seasons as head coaches at their alma maters.

So when Buckett’s players doused him with water from the Gatorade bucket after the Senators gave him his first career win over Norwalk, 7-1, the rush of cold water down his back felt great.

