FAIRFIELD — On opening day of the CIAC softball season took place on Saturday, and one team pulled off something that hadn’t been done since 2019.

No. 5 Fairfield Ludlowe defeated No. 1 Masuk 2-0, dealing the Panthers their first loss since 2019 and ending their 36-game winning streak.

The last time Ludlowe took the field, it lost on the final pitch of the Class LL state tournament. But with only three players gone from that team, the Falcons look set up for another run.

