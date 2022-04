RIDGEFIELD — Ridgefield baseball opened the season just two spots removed from the GameTimeCT preseason Top 10 poll but took down No. 5 Fairfield Prep in its first game.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 on Friday with a 12-2 six-inning mercy-rule victory over neighboring rival Danbury (2-1).

Ridgefield totaled 12 hits and did not commit an error on defense, while the one though six hitters each had at least one RBI.

