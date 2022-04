Singles: Rohan Surywanshi (WH) def. Danny Wachira 6-1, 6-0; Vadaanya Paliwal (WH) def. Luis Valencia 6-0, 6-0; Westhill won No. 3 and 4 single via forfeit.

Doubles: Justin Bilenker/Arjun Batra (WH) def. Steve Artale/Matt Remson 6-0, 6-0; Aryan Donikena/Daniel Giron (WH) def. Kwame Agyemen/Frazer Lane 6-0, 6-0; Westhill won No. 3 doubles via forfeit.