Hockey Fights Cancer charity event to be held Saturday at Terry Conners

STAMFORD – A benefit Hockey Fights Cancer charity event will take place this Saturday afternoon to help support coach Doug Robinson and his family with their ongoing medical expenses.

Robinson has been a staple of the City of Stamford community and the FCIAC sports community as a veteran police officer of 33 years, and as a hockey coach for the Stamford High School and Stamford/Westhill cooperative teams for 23 years.

The Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser will take place from 2:30-4:30 at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford on Saturday.

Robinson was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer of the Parotid Gland about two years ago. He has undergone several treatments and procedures. While Robinson and his family have maintained the best attitude possible, more recently the cancer has spread to his liver and spine as he continues his battle.

The prominent feature of Saturday’s event will be the charity hockey game between the Stamford Police Department and Stamford Fire Department.

Several other accompanying things include a silent auction, many NHL signed items and memorabilia, 50/50 raffles, a Chuck A Puck, and the opportunity to meet NHL and AHL Alumni.

Terry Conners Ice Rink, the venue of so many FCIAC tournaments in previous years, is located on 1125 Cove Road in Stamford.