Field set for FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament

Darien and New Canaan lead a strong field of eight teams into the postseason as the FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament kicks off with the quarterfinals later this week.

The top four seeds – Darien, New Canaan, Wilton and Ridgefield – will host games before the tournament shifts to Norwalk High for the semifinals and final next week.

FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 19

No. 7 Staples at No. 2 New Canaan, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Ludlowe at No. 3 Wilton, 7 p.m.

Thursday or Friday, May 19-20

No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 Darien

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 4 Ridgefield

Semifinals at Norwalk HS

Monday, May 23, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Championship at Norwalk HS

Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m.

The eight playoff teams were determined using a power point system. Teams are awarded 100 points for each official league victory, and 10 bonus points for every league win that opponent has. While the power point system was used to determine qualifiers, it was not used to determine final seedings.