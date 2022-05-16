Field set for FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament

Darien and New Canaan lead a strong field of eight teams into the postseason as the FCIAC girls lacrosse tournament kicks off with the quarterfinals later this week.
The top four seeds – Darien, New Canaan, Wilton and Ridgefield – will host games before the tournament shifts to Norwalk High for the semifinals and final next week.
FCIAC Girls Lacrosse Tournament
Quarterfinals
Thursday, May 19
No. 7 Staples at No. 2 New Canaan, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Ludlowe at No. 3 Wilton, 7 p.m.
Thursday or Friday, May 19-20
No. 8 St. Joseph at No. 1 Darien
No. 5 Greenwich at No. 4 Ridgefield
Semifinals at Norwalk HS
Monday, May 23, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Championship at Norwalk HS
Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m.
The eight playoff teams were determined using a power point system. Teams are awarded 100 points for each official league victory, and 10 bonus points for every league win that opponent has. While the power point system was used to determine qualifiers, it was not used to determine final seedings.