Field set for FCIAC boys lacrosse playoffs

Darien, Staples, Wilton and Ridgefield will be the home teams for the FCIAC quarterfinals when the conference boys lacrosse tournament begins on Saturday, May 21.

Darien, which finished the season 14-2 overall and 9-1 in official FCIAC games, earned the No. 1 seed and will defend its title. The Wave has won six of the last seven FCIAC championships.

Staples, last year’s conference runner-up is seeded No. 2.

FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 21

No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Darien, Noon

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 4 Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m.

No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Staples, TBA

No. 6 New Canaan at No. 3 Wilton, TBA

Semifinals at Brien McMahon

Tuesday, May 24, 5 and 7 p.m.

Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time

Championship at Brien McMahon

Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m.

The eight playoff teams were determined using a power point system. Teams are awarded 100 points for each official league victory, and 10 bonus points for every league win that opponent has.

The coaches of the eight qualifying teams each rank the playoff teams and the rankings are added up to determine the final seeds.