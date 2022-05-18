Field set for FCIAC boys lacrosse playoffs

Darien, Staples, Wilton and Ridgefield will be the home teams for the FCIAC quarterfinals when the conference boys lacrosse tournament begins on Saturday, May 21.
Darien, which finished the season 14-2 overall and 9-1 in official FCIAC games, earned the No. 1 seed and will defend its title. The Wave has won six of the last seven FCIAC championships.
Staples, last year’s conference runner-up is seeded No. 2.
FCIAC Boys Lacrosse Tournament
Quarterfinals
Saturday, May 21
No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Darien, Noon
No. 5 Greenwich at No. 4 Ridgefield, 1:30 p.m.
No. 7 St. Joseph at No. 2 Staples, TBA
No. 6 New Canaan at No. 3 Wilton, TBA
Semifinals at Brien McMahon
Tuesday, May 24, 5 and 7 p.m.
Note: Highest remaining seed as choice of game time
Championship at Brien McMahon
Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m.
The eight playoff teams were determined using a power point system. Teams are awarded 100 points for each official league victory, and 10 bonus points for every league win that opponent has.
The coaches of the eight qualifying teams each rank the playoff teams and the rankings are added up to determine the final seeds.