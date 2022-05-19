FCIAC baseball and softball quarterfinals postponed to Saturday

Due to wet field conditions, several FCIAC baseball and softball games scheduled for Thursday are postponed to Friday, so the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament has been rescheduled for Saturday.

In softball, the top four seeds have been determined and those four teams will host quarterfinal games.

No. 1 Ludlowe will play at a time to be announced; No. 2 Danbury and No. 4 Trumbull will host games at 11 a.m.; and No. 3 St. Joseph will host a game at noon.

In baseball, Danbury, Ridgefield, Trumbull and Warde are the top four seeds, although their order has not yet been finalized.

Saturday’s baseball quarterfinals hosted by Warde, Trumbull and Danbury will be played at 11 a.m., and Ridgefield will host a game at 4 p.m.