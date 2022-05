NORWALK — It took the New Canaan girls lacrosse team 27 years to break the “FCIAC curse” when it finally won its second conference championship last spring.

It took the Rams just one more season to make it three.

New Canaan scored the final four goals to rally past rival Darien 10-8 and capture the 2022 FCIAC championship Wednesday night at Testa Field in Norwalk. The Rams trailed 7-4 early in the second half before taking over.

