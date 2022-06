State Tournament semifinals schedule and scoreboard

Baseball

Class LL

Tuesday, June 7 – Semifinals at Municipal Stadium

No. 10 Trumbull vs. No. 3 Warde, 3:30 p.m.

No. 8 Danbury vs. No. 4 Southington, 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, June 10-11 – Final

At Palmer Field, time and date TBA

Softball

Class LL

Monday, June 6 – Semifinals at DeLuca Field

No. 5 Bristol Central 4, No. 1 Danbury 1

No. 2 Southington 7, No. 3 Ludlowe 3

Boys Lacrosse

Class L

Wednesday, June 8 – Semifinals at Fairfield University

No. 3 Ridgefield vs. No. 2 Staples, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Fairfield Prep vs. No. 1 Darien, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12 – Final

At Sacred Heart University, time TBA

Class M

Wednesday, June 8 – Semifinals at Jonathan Law

No. 10 NDWH vs. No. 3 East Catholic, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Wilton vs. No. 1 Cheshire, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 12 – Final

At Sacred Heart University, time TBA

Girls Lacrosse

Class L

Tuesday, June 7 – Semifinals at Greenwich HS

No. 10 Ridgefield vs. No. 3 New Canaan, 5 p.m.

No. 4 Wilton vs. No. 1 Darien, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 – Final

At Sacred Heart University, time TBA

Class M

Tuesday, June 7 – Semifinals at Cheshire HS

No. 15 St. Joseph vs. No. 11 Joel Barlow, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Masuk vs. No. 1 Guilford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 – Final

At Sacred Heart University, time TBA

Boys Volleyball

Class LL

Tuesday, June 7 – Semifinals

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Darien at Warde, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Trumbull vs. No. 2 Glastonbury at Southington, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 – Final

At Pomperaug, 5 p.m.

Class M

Tuesday, June 7 –¬†semifinals

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 1 Joel Barlow at Kennedy HS, 5 p.m.

No. 3 New Canaan vs. No. 2 Farmington at Kennedy HS, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 9 – Final

At Pomperaug, 7 p.m.

Boys and Girls Tennis

Invitationals at Wesleyan University (singles and doubles)

Opening Round, Singles and Doubles – Monday, June 6, 10 a.m.

Round of 16 – Tuesday, June 7, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals – Wednesday, June 8, 3 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, June 9, 3 p.m.

Finals – Friday, June 10, 3 p.m.

Girls Golf

Monday, June 6

Div. I championship at Tashua Knolls, 8:30 a.m.

Div. II championship at Timberlin GC, 8:30 a.m.

Outdoor Track and Field

Monday, June 6

State Open at Willow Brook Park

Field events, 1:30 p.m.

Track events, 2 p.m.