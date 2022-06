FAIRFIELD — Tyler Clark dove toward the front of the net and knew his shot went in. His only worry was that he’d landed in the crease, which would’ve waved off what he called the best feeling in the world.

His goal stood, 3:45 into overtime at Rafferty Stadium on Wednesday, sending Staples into the CIAC Class L championship game with a 9-8 semifinal win over Ridgefield.

