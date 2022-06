It was, at least on the surface, just one goal in the middle of an April girls lacrosse game.

In reality, it represented so much more for New Canaan senior Caitlin Tully.

Two ACL tears 17 months apart, subsequent surgeries and a seemingly endless amount of rehab and physical training, along with a bout with tendinitis early this spring, couldn’t keep her from getting in the game.

Click here for the complete story