Match-ups set for FCIAC girls soccer tournament

St. Joseph, Ridgefield, Staples, and Warde are the top four seeds and will host quarterfinal games as the FCIAC girls soccer tournament gets underway on Friday.

Games will shift to neutral sites next week, with the semifinals at Warde on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and the final at Wilton atr 7, Thursday, Nov. 3

FCIAC Girls Soccer Tournament

Friday, Oct. 28

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Danbury (7-5-3) at No. 1 St. Joseph (12-1-1), 2:30

No. 7 Greenwich (7-4-4) at No. 2 Ridgefield (11-2-2), 3:30

No. 5 Ludlowe (10-3-2) at No. 4 Warde (10-3-2), 4

No. 6 Brien McMahon (8-5-2) at No. 3 Staples (10-1-4), time TBA

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals at Warde, 5/7 p..m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 3

Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.