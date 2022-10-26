Field set for FCIAC field hockey tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC field hockey tournament, which gets started with quarterfinal games on Friday and Saturday.

Unbeaten Darien earned the No. 1 seed, followed by Wilton, Staples and New Canaan in the top four. Each of those teams will host quarterfinal games.

FCIAC Field Hockey Tournament

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Staples, 3

No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Wilton, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 New Canaan, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Semifinals at Brien McMahon, 6/7:30 p..m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Thursday, Nov. 3

Final at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

