STRATFORD — Darien’s Jillian Roche summed up the Wave’s success on the volleyball court in a succinct way.

“When we’re on,” Roche said, “We’re really on.”

It’s tough to argue with that.

Darien delivered a tour-de-force performance with a 3-0 shutout of Southington in the Class LL semifinals at Bunnell on Wednesday, earning its first trip to the state finals since 2018.

Click here for the complete story