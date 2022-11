NAUGATUCK — It’s tough enough for opponents to try and stop one of the Chudowsky sisters from Staples on the pitch.

But the two sisters combined have wreaked havoc – literally – in the FCIAC all season long. And now, the Wreckers will be playing for a second straight Class LL state championship this weekend.

Natalie Chudowsky scored a pair of goals and Evelyn Chudowsky scored the other to help No. 3 seed Staples shut out No. 2 Glastonbury 3-0 at Veterans Field Wednesday night.

