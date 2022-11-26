Six FCIAC teams qualify for CIAC football tournaments

Six FCIAC teams have earned berths in the CIAC football playoffs, which get underway with quarterfinal games on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
In Class LL, Greenwich is the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 4 Staples and No. 8 Trumbull.
St. Joseph is No. 1 in Class L, with New Canaan at No. 4.
In Class MM, Wilton qualified as the No. 8 seed.
The state semifinals will be played on Sunday, Dec. 4, with the finals on Saturday, Dec., 10.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Nov. 29
All games start at 6:30 p.m.
Class LL
No. 8 Trumbull (7-3) at No. 1 Southington (9-1)
No. 5 Fairfield Prep (7-3) at No. 4 Staples (9-1)
No. 7 Hamden (8-2) at No. 2 Greenwich (8-2)
Class L
No. 8 Cheshire (6-4) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (9-1) at Kennedy Stadium
No. 5 Naugatuck (8-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (9-1)
Class MM
No. 8 Wilton (7-3) vs. No. 1 SMSA (10-0) at Weaver
Semifinals
Sunday, Dec. 4, at higher seeds, 12:30 p.m.
Finals
Saturday, Dec. 10, times TBA