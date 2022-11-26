Six FCIAC teams qualify for CIAC football tournaments

Six FCIAC teams have earned berths in the CIAC football playoffs, which get underway with quarterfinal games on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

In Class LL, Greenwich is the No. 2 seed, followed by No. 4 Staples and No. 8 Trumbull.

St. Joseph is No. 1 in Class L, with New Canaan at No. 4.

In Class MM, Wilton qualified as the No. 8 seed.

The state semifinals will be played on Sunday, Dec. 4, with the finals on Saturday, Dec., 10.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Nov. 29

All games start at 6:30 p.m.

Class LL

No. 8 Trumbull (7-3) at No. 1 Southington (9-1)

No. 5 Fairfield Prep (7-3) at No. 4 Staples (9-1)

No. 7 Hamden (8-2) at No. 2 Greenwich (8-2)

Class L

No. 8 Cheshire (6-4) vs. No. 1 St. Joseph (9-1) at Kennedy Stadium

No. 5 Naugatuck (8-2) at No. 4 New Canaan (9-1)

Class MM

No. 8 Wilton (7-3) vs. No. 1 SMSA (10-0) at Weaver

Semifinals

Sunday, Dec. 4, at higher seeds, 12:30 p.m.

Finals

Saturday, Dec. 10, times TBA

