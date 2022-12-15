Boys Basketball – Masuk 51, Trumbull 48

Trumbull 20 11 10 7 – 48
Masuk 7 17 21 7 – 51
Trumbull: Luca Antonio 0 0-1 0, Sean Racette 3 4-5 11, Will Zazlow 0 0-2 0, Aidan Copeland 0 0-0 0, Brian Elmo 7 0-1 19, Owen Bull 1 2-2 5, Brandon Fowler 2 0-0 5, Ryan Johnston 2 4-7 8. Totals 15 10-18 48.
Masuk: Stephen Sentemenies 1 0-0 2, Tyler Newsom 9 2-2 21, Matt Domenichelli 4 2-2 10, Dylan Jackson 3 0-0 8, Greg Nivison 1 0-0 3, Michael Cafaro 0 0-0 0, Alexandros Simoulidis 0 0-0 0, Ethan Palma 2 0-0 5, Colin Francisco 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 4-4 51.
3 Pointers: T – Elmo 5, Racette, Fowler, Bull; M – Jackson 2, Palma, Newsom.
Fouled Out: M – Nivison
Records: Trumbull 0-1, Masuk 1-0