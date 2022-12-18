Boys Basketball – Trumbull 71, Amity 49

Amity 2 12 11 24 – 49
Trumbull 18 10 17 26 – 71
Amity: Silas Sor 6 0-0 17, Jack Pretlove 3 4-10 12, Ryan Burns 1 0-1 2, Chance Starrett 1 1-2 3, Anthony Lucibello 1 0-0 2, Gavin Starz 0 0-0 0, Lucas Bussert 1 0-0 2, Will Napolitano 0 0-0 0, Dylan Spark 1 0-0 2, Francis Cavallaro 2 0-2 4, Lance Mahon 0 0-0 0, James Marcia 0 0-0 0, Alexander Cuzio 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 5-15 49.
Trumbull: Bobby Welch 2 0-0 4, Aiden Copeland 1 2-2 4, Sean Racette 4 4-8 13, Ryan Johnston 5 1-1 13, Brandon Fowler 1 1-1 3, Owen Bull 2 0-0 4, Brian Elmo 2 0-0 5, Matt Wood 0 0-0 0, Luca Antonio 5 2-2 12, Leniel Jones 1 4-4 6, Ryan Lamoine 0 0-0 0, Sean Wilson 1 0-0 2, Joey DiMarco 1 0-0 3, Will Zaslow 1 0-0 2. Total 26 14-18 71.
3-pointers: A – Sor 5, Pretlove 2, Cuzio; T – Johnston 2, Racette, Elmo, DiMarco.
Technical: Wood